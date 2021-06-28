Brett Anderson threw just 11 pitches before leaving the game with a strained right hamstring and the Cubs hit four home runs to extend their winning streak to four games in a series-opening rout at Wrigley Field. The Brewers were held to two run on six hits by Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (above), who struck out six over six innings.
April 23: Cubs 15, Brewers 2
Related to this story
Midseason showdown: Brewers in top form as Cubs come to town for latest chapter in NL Central rivalry
The playoffs are still a long ways off but the Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for a showdown at American Family Field when they open a three…