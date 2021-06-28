 Skip to main content
April 23: Cubs 15, Brewers 2
Kyle Hendricks - Brewers Cubs

Brett Anderson threw just 11 pitches before leaving the game with a strained right hamstring and the Cubs hit four home runs to extend their winning streak to four games in a series-opening rout at Wrigley Field. The Brewers were held to two run on six hits by Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (above), who struck out six over six innings.

