 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 13: Cubs 3, Brewers 2
0 Comments

April 13: Cubs 3, Brewers 2

  • 0
Willson Contreras - Cubs Brewers

After he was hit by a pitch from a Milwaukee pitcher for the third time this season earlier in the game, Willson Contreras (above) got his payback with a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics