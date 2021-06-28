After he was hit by a pitch from a Milwaukee pitcher for the third time this season earlier in the game, Willson Contreras (above) got his payback with a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.
April 13: Cubs 3, Brewers 2
