 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 12: Brewers 6, Cubs 3
0 Comments

April 12: Brewers 6, Cubs 3

  • 0
Kris Bryant - Cubs Brewers

Freddy Peralta allowed his first earned run of the season when Kris Bryant hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead, but Milwaukee's offense responded with a six-run sixth, sparked by Luis Urias' pinch-hit, three-run double.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics