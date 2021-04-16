April 1: Luis Urias' debut

The Brewers wanted to see what Luis Urias could do at shortstop this season and he didn't make them wait long to find out. Three pitches into the first inning of the season, Urias made a leaping grab to rob Twins leadoff hitter Luis Arraez of a base hit.

Urias, 23, was expected to share time at shortstop with Orlando Arcia, but now the job is his after the Brewers dealt Arcia to Atlanta for a pair of right-handed pitchers.

"He has earned this and it's an important time for him," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He's going to get a great opportunity here."