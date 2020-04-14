Antwan Roberts announced in April that he’d be attending the University of Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-1, 189-pound back is a three-star recruit per Rivals and 247sports.
UW was the only Big Ten program to offer Roberts a scholarship. He was also considering offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri and Vanderbilt. He also played defensive back for his high school, Pope John Paul II.
Next Chapter, Committed!!! #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers #Committed pic.twitter.com/hVZkeuLal4— _antwanroberts (@antwanroberts44) April 14, 2020
