Antwan Roberts, a running back from Tennessee, committed to the Badgers on Tuesday. 

Antwan Roberts announced in April that he’d be attending the University of Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound back is a three-star recruit per Rivals and 247sports.

UW was the only Big Ten program to offer Roberts a scholarship. He was also considering offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri and Vanderbilt. He also played defensive back for his high school, Pope John Paul II.

