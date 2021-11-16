 Skip to main content
Antionique Auston, jr., G, Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie's Antionique Auston, left, and Memorial's Leilani Kapinus (5) go after a loose ball during the second half of a Big Eight Conference game Jan. 17, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)

The 5-8 Auston is returning to a Cardinals team that is out to improve on a 4-5 campaign. The junior showed an ability to score in bunches over the summer for her AAU team. The junior returns as an improved scorer after leading the Cardinals in scoring at 15.2 per game.

