Ansel Kreft, sr., McFarland
Ansel Kreft, sr., McFarland

Kreft placed sixth at Division 2 state in the 100 butterfly (:52.25) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (:55.64) to help McFarland finish 10th out of 28 teams. He begins the season ranked 71st amongst state swimmers in the senior class.

