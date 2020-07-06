Welcome to the world, Finnegan!

Proud parents Alanna Thiede and Andrew Molnar are happy to announce the birth of their first child, Finnegan Thiede Molnar. He was born at 11:59 a.m. on April 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

