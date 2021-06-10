Wisconsin Veterans Museum to open doors for first time in over a year

After spending the last 16 months filming virtual cemetery tours and hosting Zoom trivia nights, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum will once again open their doors to the public on July 1.

Jennifer Stevenson, who was hired as the marketing and outreach specialist a little over a week after COVID-19 forced the museum to shutdown, said the closure felt "surreal."

"The team pivoted really well once we were over the initial shock that we were going to be home for longer than anticipated," Stevenson said. "The change in programming stretched everyone's talents and helped us realize we had talents we didn't think we had."

The "pivot" meant moving as much content online as they could. The museum began hosting virtual movie discussion nights, "drink and draws" online events where participants would draw objects in the museum's collection, self-guided walking tours of Madison and a curator conversation series.

The new online content gave the museum a much larger reach, with one event drawing participants from as far away as Singapore. Stevenson said they hope to maintain the expanded engagement by continuing to offer online programs and streaming their in-person events.