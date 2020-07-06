Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Life Long Friends Turn 80!
Happy 80th Birthday to these 2 lifetime friends, Doug Christenson and Cliff Lewis. Hope their birthdays are filled with love and laughter and to have many more years of friendship! We love you from your families.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!