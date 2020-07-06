Happy 70th Birthday

Happy 70th Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Happy 70th Birthday

Happy 70th Birthday

Happy 70th Birthday on the 26th to the most amazing Mom, Grandma, Sister, Daughter, bus driver, crossing guard and Friend! We love you more than you know. Happy Birthday Grandma Sue XXOO

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics