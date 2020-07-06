Return to homepage ×
Happy 70th Birthday
Happy 70th Birthday on the 26th to the most amazing Mom, Grandma, Sister, Daughter, bus driver, crossing guard and Friend! We love you more than you know. Happy Birthday Grandma Sue XXOO
