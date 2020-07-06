Nancy & Bill Kazynski Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

Nancy & Bill Kazynski Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

Nancy and William Kazynski of Madison will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on May 7. William and the former Nancy Jones were married May 7, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church in Madison. William is retired from Madison Datex-Ohmeda and Nancy is retired from the East Madison Dean Clinic. The couple's children are Linda of Marin County, Calif., Lori Kennedy of Aurora, Colo., and sons Bill and Mark of Madison.

