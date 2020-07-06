Happy 65th Anniversary Hal and Ellynn Ericksen!

Happy 65th Anniversary Hal and Ellynn Ericksen!

{{featured_button_text}}
Happy 65th Anniversary Hal and Ellynn Ericksen!

 Happy 65th Anniversary Hal and Ellynn Ericksen!

Happy Anniversary to a wonderful couple. Your love, dedication, and commitment to one another is truly an inspiration to all of us. Love your family.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics