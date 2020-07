Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

 Rodney and Karen (Noltner) Withee of Stoughton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 30th. Their children Dan Withee, Margaret Withee (Dan Ajer), and five grandchildren will celebrate with close family at a later date. We wish you a happy Golden Anniversary! With Love, your kids!