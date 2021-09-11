Annie Berssenbrugge: 'I remember this like it was yesterday'

BRODHEAD
I remember this like it was yesterday.
In a chateau outside Paris, as one of 10 Americans running a weeklong meeting to launch a new critical care therapy in Europe, we heard breaking news that the towers were hit. The meeting was canceled, and the U.S. contingent clustered in the bar to watch continuous news of the event on a big screen TV.
U.S. international airports were closed, so we huddled together for days trying to cope collectively, watching the towers fall hundreds of times (not good for mental health).
My sister’s family lived within a mile of the twin towers. I tried endlessly to call her cellphone and received “phone not in service” recordings; she was fine, but it was so painful not to know.
After six days, O’Hare International Airport reopened and I was able to book the first flight to return. I couldn't sleep, still worried about my family for the entire flight. I arrived at O’Hare customs, eerily empty of passengers, and the passport control officer said, “Welcome back to America," which made me tear up.
I boarded the regional bus to Beloit, where I was the first and only passenger. There were multiple large and small businesses and homes displaying signs with unifying messages.
Back home at our family orchard in Brodhead, I was able to finally hug my 12-year-old son and husband and start healing together.