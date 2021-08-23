 Skip to main content
Annalise Yang, so., Madison La Follette
Annalise Yang, so., Madison La Follette

Madison LaFollette's Annalise Yang compiled a 10-1 record during her freshman season.

Yang was the singles champion at the girls tennis state tournament for the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring in Lake Geneva. She became La Follette’s first girls tennis state champion with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Lily Olson in an all-area final. Yang entered as the fourth seed.

