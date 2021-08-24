 Skip to main content
Anna teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood
Anna teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood

20210731_12_AllCitySwim_1209_AJA-07312021175603

Nakoma's Anna teDuits is congratulated after her win in the women 15-18 100 meter backstroke during the last day of the All-City Swim Meet at Seminole Pool in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 31, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

teDuits placed second in the 50 freestyle at state and won the 100 backstroke. She also won two relay races: 200 medley and 400 freestyle. A UW commit, teDuits ranks 11th in the state and 413th nationally in her class.

