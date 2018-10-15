The Wisconsin I love is facing some serious problems and I want to step up and do something to help our district that has been a wonderful home to my family for five generations.
I was raised on my family farm just outside Lodi and I come from a long line of relatives dedicated to public service. This history is why I’m running to be the next state representative from the 42nd Assembly District — to bring that tradition of hard work and cooperation back to the state Capitol.
Growing up, my family taught me that you don’t just complain when you see a problem, you do something about it. My grandfather, Bill Groves, and my great-uncle, Harold Groves, served state government on the Progressive ticket, working to get Wisconsin families out of the Depression.
The Wisconsin I know works best when everyone gets a fair shot. State and local government is meant to be a force for good by partnering with communities to foster growth and development. I know how to reach across lines of ideology and region to get things done. I am proud to be doing just that as an alderperson on the Lodi Common Council.
I have the same priorities for our state that I have on the local level: creating good-paying jobs, fixing our roads, supporting our public classrooms and expanding rural broadband.
The Wisconsin I know respects local control, honors clean government and prioritizes public education at every level. As the director of career services at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I saw firsthand that there is no better on-ramp to the middle class than a quality education. Investing in our classrooms and our students creates the foundation for a better economic future for everyone in our state.
The Wisconsin I know treats people right. When our neighbors are down on their luck, we help them get back on their feet. That’s why everyone should have health care. No one should miss life-saving treatment because of a pre-existing condition or what’s in their checking account. We must look out for future generations by protecting our environment, drinking water and natural resources. We must not just enjoy and utilize Wisconsin but preserve it for our children and their children as well.
The policies coming out of the state Capitol over the past seven years have benefited a few and left others behind. They are counter to Wisconsin’s progressive traditions and our shared values.
We have seen attacks on public-sector workers like teachers and nurses. We have witnessed environmental protection gutted in favor of corporate profits. And just this last year, the governor promised a $4.5 billion taxpayer subsidy to a foreign corporation, putting our state on a budget path that will make it nearly impossible to invest in our schools, roads and Wisconsin businesses.
The Wisconsin I love is facing serious problems and I decided to do something about it. That is why I am proud to run for state Assembly, to serve my community and help steer Wisconsin back toward the values of the state I have known and loved all my life.
As I travel across the 42nd Assembly District, from Lodi to Cumbria and everywhere in between, I see that more unites us than divides us. If we work hard together toward common goals, I am confident we can build a Wisconsin where everyone has the foundation and opportunities to not just live, but truly thrive.
Ann Groves Lloyd is the Democratic candidate in Assembly District 42.