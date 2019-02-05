Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW EXPECTED LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT... .A WINTRY MIX WILL QUICKLY OVERSPREAD SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND THE REST OF THE AREA THIS EVENING, TAPERING OFF OR ENDING LATER TONIGHT. FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET WILL LIKELY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS LATER THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT, AND PERHAPS STRETCHING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS BETWEEN A TENTH AND TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED, MAINLY EAST AND SOUTH OF MADISON. SOME AREAS NEAR KENOSHA MAY APPROACH A QUARTER OF AN INCH OF ICE. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 20S TONIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&