This is not in my cards. I never thought, let alone dreamed, of the possibility to run for public office. You see, where I spent my early childhood, certain professions are birthrights — you are born into them. In many ways, it is true because we need role models and leaders to show us the way and that dreams can come true and the possibilities are endless. As parents to two young children, my husband and I are trying hard to instill our children that it is their right to pursue their dreams.
There has been a lot of talk about equity and privilege recently, but what does that mean? They complement each other because based on your background, you’ve an insider's knowledge to what it takes to be an executive of a corporation, a high school or college graduate, a doctor, a lawyer, or an elected official. This alone gives you the advantage over your peers. I used to believe in equal opportunity but it wasn’t until I examined the meaning to fully comprehend the difference between equality and equity. You see, equality means you’re treated the same but it is only possible if everyone starts from the same place, whereas equity gives everyone the tools they need to be successful.
This is my chance to tell my story and why I’m the best candidate for District 15 but instead, I’m sharing information you probably already know. Sometimes, just because it’s equal doesn’t mean it’s fair. One must be able to see from the other viewpoint to fully understand the magnitude of the situation. Our state is consistently found to be the worst place to live if you’re black. It was the headline news just weeks after we moved to Madison.
Despite the news, we were committed to our pact and refused to accept and hoping for the best. So, here I am, Angela Jenkins, working to break the cycle and hypocrisy that perhaps it is possible to dream of the impossible even when the odds are against you.
It has been said that since I’m raising a young family, I couldn’t possibly have the time to serve. The question is, how can I not? No one has been walking in our shoes and I talk to so many families who face similar struggle. We need to have that on the council. I am committed to promote a culture that is inclusive across all community sectors and to ensure that our unique identities are preserved.
Our youths are our future and we have an opportunity to steer the ship and ensure that everyone has the tools needed to be successful, as sheer hard work and dedication is not enough. Our housing problem is also a wages and transportation problem. There needs to be a focus on economic development, creation of living-wage jobs, and comprehensive public transit system. The National Low Income Housing Coalition annual report indicated that the hourly wage needed to afford a two-bedroom apartment in the state is $16.52/hour (Wisconsin minimum wage is $7.25/hour). This means that one would need to work 2.5 jobs each to afford rent. The most recent draft of the city’s Biennial Housing Report concluded with an action plan and recommendations which many were noted to be in progress or unknown. If elected as alder, I will work to ensure priority is placed and the plan is executed. Together, we will work to enhance services and support available and as needed, by modifying policies and practices. Please vote Angela Jenkins for Madison City Council District 15 on Feb. 19.