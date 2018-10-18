I wish to thank those who voted this April against eliminating this office. As I said in my 2014 campaign for state treasurer, eliminating a constitutional office and consolidating powers in the hands of unelected bureaucrats is wrong.
I ask voters to consider me for state treasurer.
• As state chairman of the ballot-qualified Constitution Party of Wisconsin, I already have executive experience.
• Democrats and Republicans already have every elected seat in Madison so if you vote only for them they will never change, and the powerful career lobbyists’ demands will always take top priority. You have a chance to show Dems and Reps you have no problem supporting alternatives who will hear you!
• Voting for me won’t affect the governor’s race or who controls the Legislature. It won’t “split” any vote.
• I have fiscal ideas for this office beyond just restoring the Unclaimed Property Program and other removed duties (read on).
First, I believe the Rainy-Day Fund and the Department of Financial Institutions should be overseen by the elected state treasurer, not by unelected bureaucrats as they both are now. We need elected accountability.
Next, I want to use this office as a bully pulpit to expose crony capitalism and to safeguard taxpayer money. I am against corporate welfare. I support true capitalism.
I believe the tax code of our state is a confusing train wreck and if elected, I will fight for the drafting of a new one. I call for the elimination of a tax on incomes. Other states fund their operations without an income tax; so can Wisconsin.
If elected I will serve one term.
As for my opponents…
My Republican opponent doesn’t have the good judgment and common sense needed for such an important office, an office he voted in April to eliminate. Proof of that can be read at Madison.com. A May 12 article titled “Bank Fires Wisconsin Candidate Who Wouldn’t Quit Race,” reported that Mr. Hartwig let himself be fired 1) to run for an office he didn’t even care about saving, and 2) for the possibility he might win in an election. What if he had lost his primary race? What if he loses the general election? Poor decisions already.
The article said “(H)e didn’t drop out of the race because he feels it’s important to have citizen representation in government.” That makes no sense. Mr. Hartwig could have run for Assembly, or earlier this year county supervisor, alderman or county treasurer and could have served citizens in one of those positions while keeping his employment.
My Democrat opponent was a no-show on the 2014 ballot. I was on the ballot when this office was in danger. Of course, now that the state treasurer post is safe and protected, she “bravely” decides to run for it in 2018. Sarah Godlewski, who comes from the party of “campaign finance reform” and “getting the money out of politics” received a campaign loan from her husband of $150,000 with more raised since then, all for a position which pays about $70,000 a year. My Democrat opponent doesn’t care about the office for the office’s sake. She sees this office as a tool to attack the other party with and for the pushing of a progressive, big-spending agenda.
If you want a true constitutional alternative, instead of having the same two interchangeable parties with all the special interest groups both are beholden to, now is your chance. Voters of Wisconsin, thank you for your time and your vote for Andrew Zuelke for state treasurer.
Andrew Zuelke is the Constitution Party candidate for state treasurer.