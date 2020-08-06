× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

My open letter to my constituents:

I come to you whole mind and body, ready to serve you through open ears and heartfelt respect on the issues that matter most to you, as I have done with the help of all of you, throughout my “grassroots” efforts to meet with you through screen doors — whether it be you ringing my doorbell or me ringing yours, through phone conversations, emails, front yards or parks or hopefully, in the near future, dependent upon COVID-19 restrictions, my new office at the state Capitol.

I will continue with my policy of always being transparent by having an open door to engage and listen to you in order to be “the people's voice.” I will fight for policies that unite us as a whole and not divide us as a community. More than ever, Wisconsin needs a strong voice to get our state, our community, our schools and businesses back on track and moving forward beyond the three pandemics: COVID-19, racial disparities and the current recession.

On August 11, please vote for me, Andrew McKinney!

For education, for veterans, for community, together!

Andrew McKinney is president of the Monona Grove School Board and a candidate for Wisconsin's 16th Senate District.

