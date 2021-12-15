Andrew Keller, TE, Iowa State

608➡️515— Andrew Keller (@AndrewKeller50) July 4, 2021
Keller made the commitment to Iowa State in July after a visit to both Iowa and Iowa State. The three-star recruit had other offers from Michigan State, Kent State, Minnesota, Texas, Indiana, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Toledo. Keller was part of the Waunakee team that won the WIAA Division 2 state title, along with his teammate Jack Dotzler that joined Iowa State rival Iowa.