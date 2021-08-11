 Skip to main content
Andrew Keller, sr., Waunakee
Andrew Keller, sr., Waunakee

Waunakee's Andrew Keller scores on a 26-yard reception against DeForest's Logan Engeseth in the first quarter Friday.

The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.

