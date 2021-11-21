 Skip to main content
Andrew Keller, sr., F, Waunakee
Andrew Keller, sr., F, Waunakee

Waunakee's Andrew Keller averaged 12.7 points per game last season.

A 6-6 forward, Keller is Waunakee’s top returning scorer (12.7 ppg) and one of the best scoring big men in the conference. He has plenty of varsity experience, earning second-team all-conference honors back in his sophomore season. He'll also be days removed from leading the Warriors'f football team to a WIAA Division 2 state title. Keller reached double figures in eight of his last nine games.

