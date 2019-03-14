I am running for Board of Education because it is time for change in Madison’s schools: change in leadership, change in perspectives, and change in approaches. It is time for bold decisions. Our district needs renewed investment in our teachers and staff, more resources targeted toward mental health supports, and proactive and sustainable strategies to ensure our children are all receiving the amazing education Madison schools provide.
Some of my credentials for this position include: I have a master’s degree in education leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison; and I have more than 10 years working in and with the school district on issues ranging from restorative justice to racial achievement disparities and opportunity gaps. This experience comes from stints with Madison’s YWCA, MMSD and now with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
However, I want to introduce myself not only as a candidate for School Board and someone well versed in education policy, but also as the mother of a La Follette High School sophomore who has struggled alongside many students in our community. Like many high schools, La Follette has experienced an increase in fights, violence and school lockdowns. The school has experienced high staff turnover — including the transition of the current principal, struggles in implementing top-down strategies, teacher burnout, shifting schedules and a lack of communication with families. These issues are not unique to one school. They impact students, teachers, staff, and families throughout the district.
Our schools are faced every day with complex issues — most high-schoolers are lucky if they meet with their counselors once a year. Many have less contact than that with social workers, mental health providers, and support services. But these services are critical to preventing and addressing the needs of our students and families. School safety starts in our community, how we treat one another and how we engage with each other; our schools must be supportive environments to build and strengthen our community.
I work with school districts throughout the state of Wisconsin, including Madison. My work allows me to see and understand the deep structural complexities that contribute to issues of student outcomes; that perpetuate inequities in educational outcomes; and that follow students after they leave school. My professional and volunteer experiences have shown me that it is possible to proactively work to address violence in our schools while reducing racial disparities to ensure school safety and equitable access to opportunities for all students.
Lack of services affects the school, its climate, and achievement; it adds pressure to our school staff, and contributes to student disengagement. Classroom teachers cannot be expected to address the "whole student" without resources. We must significantly increase the number of social workers and counselors in our schools.
Madison has seen the data and the many reports. Leadership has often reacted ineffectively in an attempt to address the educational opportunity gaps. It is time now to move from data-gazing into true systemic change. I support proactive approaches to building and sustaining our school communities, investing in our teachers and school staff by increasing planning time, increasing the number of support staff and increasing mental health supports for our students and families.
Our schools form the foundation of our communities, and healthy schools reflect healthy communities. My life’s work has revolved around ensuring Madison is an equitable and inclusive place for all residents. I am looking forward to working collaboratively with our Madison teachers, city and county officials, and community partners to serve our students while holding MMSD leadership accountable. It is time for Madison to be the best school district for all students.
Ananda Mirilli is a candidate for Seat 5 of the Madison School Board.