America divided: How the country split in two

According to a Monmouth poll, 65% of Republicans believe that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election.
One of the major factors that has contributed to this polarized political climate — where false claims can gain momentum — is enhancements in technology and communication, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Michael Wagner said.
“Thirty years ago, when people wanted to have their television sets on at 5:30 in the evening, the news was on all three channels.... And then, cable television took off and that became hundreds of channels, some of which were entertainment like MTV or ESPN or HBO and others were extreme political channels like Fox News or MSNBC,” he said. “(Some) people have become more political. They’ll spend their time watching just Fox, or just MSNBC and getting really political on social media.”
Wagner said people have been split into three camps: People who don’t pay attention to politics, people who are on the extreme left and people on the extreme right. This type of culture, where people will get their news from extreme sources, has caused significant divides.
It’s only going to get worse, according to Wagner. This strategy of only appealing to one side is becoming increasingly popular, and there are young politicians who are willing to give it a go.
“We see strategic politicians who are also ambitious... they’re behaving in a really extremist way that seeks attention and tries really just to identify with their side,” Wagner said. “So many politicians see that there is an advantage to trying to divide the country and win by 1%.”
But the most important thing to understand is how people should act on an individual level to navigate this intense political climate. With so many voices shouting for attention, how can people understand the right path to take?
“Approach information with an accuracy motivation,” Wagner said. “In other words, when people are watching or reading the news or seeing commentary on social media, they should remind themselves that they’re trying to learn what’s true. They’re not there to learn that my side rocks and the other side sucks, they should try to learn what is true.
“That will help people be more skeptical of information that makes their side look awesome and the other side look terrible,” he continued. “Another thing people can do is to try to get their information from a wide array of sources. If it feels really good, and only one source is saying it, it might not be true.”
With all this heated political division, people need to understand that on the other political side are humans, just like them. While Wagner pointed out how easy it is to get entrenched in one side and forget to listen, he said that skill is key to seeing any change.
“Listen. Listen to what the other side has to say,” he said. “Not with the intention of persuading them, but just listening to hear where they are coming from. It’s not that the other side is crazy or awful, it’s just that they value different things.”