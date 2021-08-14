America divided: How the country split in two

“We see strategic politicians who are also ambitious... they’re behaving in a really extremist way that seeks attention and tries really just to identify with their side,” Wagner said. “So many politicians see that there is an advantage to trying to divide the country and win by 1%.”

But the most important thing to understand is how people should act on an individual level to navigate this intense political climate. With so many voices shouting for attention, how can people understand the right path to take?

“Approach information with an accuracy motivation,” Wagner said. “In other words, when people are watching or reading the news or seeing commentary on social media, they should remind themselves that they’re trying to learn what’s true. They’re not there to learn that my side rocks and the other side sucks, they should try to learn what is true.

“That will help people be more skeptical of information that makes their side look awesome and the other side look terrible,” he continued. “Another thing people can do is to try to get their information from a wide array of sources. If it feels really good, and only one source is saying it, it might not be true.”