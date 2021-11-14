 Skip to main content
Amber Grosse, sr., F, Madison Edgewood
Amber Grosse, sr., F, Madison Edgewood

Amber Grosse (copy)

Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse (left) attempts a 3-pointer during the first half of Beaver Dam's 72-33 win over the Crusaders at Beaver Dam High School in 2020.

Grosse is a 5-foot-10 inside player who was third in scoring (6.9 points per game) on a Crusaders team that went 17-7 last year. She’s well respected by the Badger West Conference coaches. Baraboo’s Behl said she’s a “tough matchup for most opponents.” She’ll be expected to step up after both Sarah Lazar (14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Baluck Deang (11.7 and 5.5) graduated last year.

