AMARI RODGERS — WR — CLEMSON

AMARI RODGERS — WR — CLEMSON

Amari Rodgers

Round: 3

Pick: No. 85 

Year: Senior

Age: 21 (Sept. 23, 1999) 

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 212 pounds

Packers jersey number: 8

Notes: The Packers moved up seven spots in the third round to snag Rodgers, who caught 181 passes for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns at Clemson — including 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven TDs as a senior. Rodgers has drawn comparisons to former Packers receiver Randall Cobb, and he didn't shy away from it during his pro day. “I’d definitely see myself as a Randall Cobb type player, being used in the slot, jet sweeps and the return game, as well,” Rodgers said. “Ever since Randall left, they haven't had a guy like that for real."

College stats: 

