Amani Latimer Burris: We must work together, united in our differences, to reach political solutions

I earned Mayor Paul Soglin's endorsement as well as the endorsements of Gloria Reyes (president, Madison School Board) and Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney because they know me and know the only reason that I am running is to make your life better, my life better, our lives better. Period. They know that I know that in this era of complete chaos, this work is not about me, not about you, but about us.
While I have never run for office, I am not without a depth of experience. I started out my career as a journalist. I'm a life-long educator, have been a small business owner and have a depth of advocacy experience in law. In June, I left my job with Wisconsin Democratic Party (where I was working in the field in Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties backing up Justice Jill Karofsky's bid for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and being a cause to disrupt the suppression of your voting rights) to run for Sen. Risser's seat.
As your new senator, I will advocate for your freedom and for the things that we all want and need on a basic level and that we are all so deeply affected by. My platform is about freedom first, and I get that freedom starts with economic dignity; that is economic security for all of us whether you are middle income, moderate income, no income or are fortunate to have a little more than that.
It's actually why I was motivated to run. I got into politics because I saw firsthand how our system leaves us unprotected in our everyday lives. In trying to solve a complex problem that tanked my life financially, physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually, I realized that we, as everyday people, have all of the responsibility but none of the protections. I will work to change this.
That said, I know that we have to work together, #UnitedInOurDifferences, to find common ground solutions to issues that plague us — whether it be in health care, voting rights, saving small businesses or whatever challenges come our way.
Together, in diversity, in inclusive change, we will come up with excellent solutions. It's what I discovered from previously working on campaigns from Kathleen Falk to Shelia Stubbs to Pete Buttigieg.
And then, as the daughter to conductor James Latimer and the late UMOJA publisher emeritus Milele Chikasa Anana, I come from a deeply-rooted Madisonian family that has been dedicated to shaping, contributing, and improving the mosaic of our community. I will continue this legacy of respect, reaching out across all lines of difference, and speaking up because like it or not, our lives are political and our political lives are at stake. Everyone has the right to be heard.
So that is what this campaign, my representation is about. As your state senator, I'll reach out to voters who have been involved and who have not gotten involved, who have been acknowledged or who have faded away. I'll reach out to those who simply haven't had the opportunity to be involved because they haven't quite found the room and to those who don't know the room exists.
In this campaign, I will work hard to understand and unite our perspectives by advocating and mediating on common ground issues and by holding our values, moral grounds and integrity in place.
As a former journalist, it is in my core to ask a lot of questions, to seek to understand, to look for a diversity of experts, and to problem solve with an entrepreneurial spirit just like I did when I owned a small business.
Equally important, as legislatively, we are in a minority, with limited power, I will work day-in and day-out to help win more seats and to raise the money we need to push for more people with a diversity of life perspectives to run to fill those seats. This crosses all lines of differences.
And finally, as I know the job entails, I will listen. I will listen. I will listen. I will pledge to hear you and take on and engage in long-avoided and sometimes hard conversations like race (as I did in my own family, keeping a close eye on the truth even if it was inconvenient).
I will seek to operate with integrity and as I consider myself as your ambassador, making decisions on your behalf. I know that this will require what I first learned as an educator (then as a mother) that I focus the lens on inclusion, respect, deference, internal and external reformation and restoration. This demands a difference to understanding, unfettered authenticity and sometimes an unconditioned empathy.
I am ready to not only lead us into rounded and diversified progressive future, but I know I have the capacity to do this job as I have I have been advocating for myself and for others like and different from me since I learned to speak. That's a fact, no matter what room I am in.
Amani Latimer Burris is a small business owner and a candidate for the 26th Senate District.
