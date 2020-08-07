Amani Latimer Burris: We must work together, united in our differences, to reach political solutions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

I earned Mayor Paul Soglin's endorsement as well as the endorsements of Gloria Reyes (president, Madison School Board) and Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney because they know me and know the only reason that I am running is to make your life better, my life better, our lives better. Period. They know that I know that in this era of complete chaos, this work is not about me, not about you, but about us.

While I have never run for office, I am not without a depth of experience. I started out my career as a journalist. I'm a life-long educator, have been a small business owner and have a depth of advocacy experience in law. In June, I left my job with Wisconsin Democratic Party (where I was working in the field in Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties backing up Justice Jill Karofsky's bid for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and being a cause to disrupt the suppression of your voting rights) to run for Sen. Risser's seat.

As your new senator, I will advocate for your freedom and for the things that we all want and need on a basic level and that we are all so deeply affected by. My platform is about freedom first, and I get that freedom starts with economic dignity; that is economic security for all of us whether you are middle income, moderate income, no income or are fortunate to have a little more than that.