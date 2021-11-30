 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alyssa Fischer, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood
0 Comments

Alyssa Fischer, sr., Verona/Madison Edgewood

  • 0
01GymnasticsInvite0012AJA-01052019151554 (copy)

Verona/Madison Edgewood's Alyssa Fischer, freshman year.

Along with Crowley, Fischer helped lead the team to fifth in the Division 1 state meet, scoring 136.500 that day. The senior earned her best score at the meet on the balance beam with a 9.150.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Omicron variant found in 20 countries, not US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics