As a child, I never had the opportunity to put down roots. My parents were globetrotters, and before graduating from college, I had lived in eight states and on three continents.
As luck would have it, I came to Madison for the Wisconsin Bluegrass Fest and fell in love. I returned many times a year to enjoy the city’s many festivals and visit local businesses and restaurants. When deciding with my partner where to settle down and raise a family, I knew that Madison was the city I wanted to call home. My family and I love visiting the Westside Farmers’ Market, hiking in Owen Conservation Park, playing on the Lussier Community Education Center playground, and walking through local neighborhoods.
Like my neighbors, I understand and share Madison’s progressive values and was proud to put down roots in a city that values community. As alder, I hope to foster the same sense of place in all my constituents.
I strongly support fair wages for hardworking families, social justice and racial equity, safe and affordable neighborhoods, and access to essential services. Prioritizing important issues of public safety, housing for the growing workforce, and public transportation will be part of the plan I bring to Madison’s City Council in April. My goal will be to create a plan for the future of Madison that ensures balanced growth and is driven by our shared values of community for all.
My professional background in nonprofit work stems from my innate desire to help others and make the world a better place. I have served as a youth advocate in the nonprofit sector for the last 10 years, working on technology, strategic planning, training, and operations. Over the last five years, I have managed successful engagement programs for parents and students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and civic engagement. Currently, I serve as a resident member on the Madison Food Policy Council and as an organizer for the Science & Environmental Educators of Madison. I am a co-founder of the tech startup 1myVote, a free nonpartisan voter education app.
I believe in the importance of a local government that represents its constituents. After the birth of my daughter, I was inspired by women and parents serving in government and sought opportunities to connect with leaders in the Madison area. When Ald. Mark Clear stepped down from the City Council, I interviewed for the opportunity. The Executive Committee received a record number of applicants, but I was one of only two women and the only mother of a toddler.
After evaluating the council’s representation of parents of young children, I felt more parent voices like mine would be valuable for policy makers. Though I did not receive the appointment, I knew it was the right choice to run for alder. Representation matters, and parents should be part of the conversation on how our City Council plans to provide balanced and sustainable growth for all the residents of Madison.
I am an entrepreneur, an advocate, and an active member of the community. I am experienced in leadership, planning, and management. For these reasons and more, I am honored to be endorsed by the Dane Dems, the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, Local 314, state Rep. Lisa Subeck, state Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, state Rep. Melissa Sargent, Ald. Sheri Carter, Madison District 14, and Ald. Emily Kuhn, Middleton Ward 4.
By representing District 19 on the Madison City Council, I will bring my years of experience in the nonprofit sector, as an entrepreneur, and as a young mother with me as I serve our community.