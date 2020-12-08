Alliant Energy launches community solar program with 1-megawatt Fond du Lac project

How it works

Residential customers purchasing a 1-kilowatt share for $1,500 could expect to receive about $108 a year in bill credits, earning back their investment in about 14 years and making about $650 profit over the 20-year life of the project.

To offset the full use of a typical home would require an upfront investment of about $7,500. That would generate annual revenue of about $540, though the customer would still be paying the regular retail rate of about 11.7 cents per kilowatt-hour.

To learn more or sign up for the program visit alliantenergy.com/communitysolar.