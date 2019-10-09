Mitchell Chaffee

Nineteen of 25 players selected as All-Americans last season could have returned to college this season. Only six did.

That comes on the heels of 13 All-Americans opting for one more year of school in 2018, a figure that looks to be an outlier in a system where the best players often are plucked from college teams.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Because of that turnover, the list of returning All-Americans hasn’t been a great predictor of the next Hobey Baker Award winner as the top player in Division I men’s hockey. Of the past 20 Hobey winners, only eight were an All-American in the previous season.

The six who have a chance to improve the percentage: Minnesota Duluth’s Shepard and Perunovich, UMass forward Mitchell Chaffee (above left), American International forward Blake Christensen, Boston College forward David Cotton and St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Ahcan.

0
0
0
0
0