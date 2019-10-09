Nineteen of 25 players selected as All-Americans last season could have returned to college this season. Only six did.
That comes on the heels of 13 All-Americans opting for one more year of school in 2018, a figure that looks to be an outlier in a system where the best players often are plucked from college teams.
Because of that turnover, the list of returning All-Americans hasn’t been a great predictor of the next Hobey Baker Award winner as the top player in Division I men’s hockey. Of the past 20 Hobey winners, only eight were an All-American in the previous season.
The six who have a chance to improve the percentage: Minnesota Duluth’s Shepard and Perunovich, UMass forward Mitchell Chaffee (above left), American International forward Blake Christensen, Boston College forward David Cotton and St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Ahcan.