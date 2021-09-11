Alida Mau: 'I remember .. how silent it was once the planes were grounded'

MADISON
I was 11 at the time and had just started middle school in DeForest.
I remember midway through the day, another teacher walked into our English class and said something “crazy was happening” with planes on the East Coast and that there had been a crash. There were so few details, so the severity of it didn’t register with my class, and not even all the staff knew at that point. Despite it being a sunny day, the staff then planned for the school to have karaoke for recess in the gym, and that we might do it a lot going forward. We had no idea at the time that the change could possibly be due to what was happening.
I really have to commend them for keeping the severity a secret from us throughout the day, and the TVs and news off. It wasn’t until I got home and my mom turned on the news that it became clear this wasn’t an accident like my class had assumed.
I remember the most eerie thing about the following week being how silent it was once the planes were grounded, and constantly looking up in fear at recess because if one appeared then it would signal danger.