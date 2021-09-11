Alida Mau: 'I remember .. how silent it was once the planes were grounded'

MADISON

I remember midway through the day, another teacher walked into our English class and said something “crazy was happening” with planes on the East Coast and that there had been a crash. There were so few details, so the severity of it didn’t register with my class, and not even all the staff knew at that point. Despite it being a sunny day, the staff then planned for the school to have karaoke for recess in the gym, and that we might do it a lot going forward. We had no idea at the time that the change could possibly be due to what was happening.