Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN WITH A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... .ANOTHER ROUND OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT AND EXIT THE REGION THURSDAY EVENING. HIGHEST ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM MONROE TO MADISON TO FOND DU LAC. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF TWO TENTHS TO THREE TENTHS OF AN INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO THE ICE. TRAVEL COULD BE NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE THURSDAY MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&