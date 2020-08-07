Ali Maresh: I’m running to put people above politics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

My name is Ali Maresh and I’m running for the 76th Assembly District. I’m a political newcomer. I’m not part of the political establishment here in Madison nor am I part of the business scene here. In fact, I spent most of my career in Washington, D.C. working as a communications manager and international student advisor at Georgetown University. But Madison is my home. I’ve been back for the last couple of years and was most recently working as a communications specialist for the state of Wisconsin on mental health initiatives. I also taught a mass communications course at Madison College. This is where I grew up and this is the community I want to serve.

I could not be more excited to be running to represent one of the most politically active and progressive communities in our state. Residents of the 76th Assembly District want to be at the forefront of progressive change. We want health care to be treated as a human right. We want to improve the mental health of our residents — this is an issue at the heart of my campaign because I believe that when we are in emotional pain, it affects so much of our lives. We want to ensure everyone feels safe and welcomed in our community. We want to address systemic racism head on. We want to protect our planet with everything we’ve got.