Alexis Winecke, sr., Baraboo
Alexis Winecke, sr., Baraboo

Riley Hibner and Alexis Winecke (copy)

Baraboo's Alexis Winecke, left.

Winecke is expected to compete at 113 pounds this season and is pursuing a state title in the WIAA’s inaugural girls wrestling season, according to Baraboo coach Joe Bavlnka. She took home first place in the girls 15-18 division at the recent Rumble by the River tournament. She competed at 113 at the 2021 Baraboo regional. Winecke has a runner-up finish at 106 pounds at the 2020 Wisconsin High School championships.

