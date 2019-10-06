Freshman
5-11, 185
Island Lake, Ill.
Age at start of season: 18.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
NHL: First-round pick, No. 5 overall, of the Los Angeles Kings in 2019.
Stats: 27 goals, 35 assists, 62 points in 37 games last season for the U.S. Under-18 Team.
Scouting report: Turcotte's final season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program was hampered by a back injury and mono, but he still showed the talent that has him projected as a top-line center in the NHL. Dependable in his own end of the ice and skilled with the puck, he likely will be called on for heavy minutes.
On Twitter and Instagram: @Turcotte__71, @_alexturcotte.