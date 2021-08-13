 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alex Soto, sr., WR, Beaver Dam
0 Comments

Alex Soto, sr., WR, Beaver Dam

  • 0
Alex Soto 2.jpg (copy)

Beaver Dam senior Alex Soto looks in a pass during a game against Monona Grove this past spring.

Soto was making strides to be a standout playmaker for the Golden Beavers last spring. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder caught 19 passes for 166 yards and two TDs through the first three games before suffering a season-ending injury against Whitnall. Fully healed, Soto is primed to make an impact in his final season with the Golden Beavers. With Beaver Dam moving from a pass-happy attack to a bigger run game, look for Soto to get a lot of his work on jet sweeps.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What will Tropical Depression Fred do next?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics