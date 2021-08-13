Alex Soto, sr., WR, Beaver Dam

Soto was making strides to be a standout playmaker for the Golden Beavers last spring. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder caught 19 passes for 166 yards and two TDs through the first three games before suffering a season-ending injury against Whitnall. Fully healed, Soto is primed to make an impact in his final season with the Golden Beavers. With Beaver Dam moving from a pass-happy attack to a bigger run game, look for Soto to get a lot of his work on jet sweeps.