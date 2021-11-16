Area coaches predicted the Norskies to finish anywhere from top three to bottom three in the Badger East Conference, and Kaminsky’s play will be key in deciding which direction the team goes. In last year’s incomplete season, he saved 211 of 235 shots for an .898 save percentage in 10 games. He'll also get help from returning defensemen in senior Cole Wright and junior Sam Bachman.
Alex Kaminsky, sr., G, DeForest
