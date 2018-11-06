Senior forward
6-9, 235
Grand Rapids, Minnesota
Career numbers: 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 85 games.
Scouting report: Illikainen’s minutes have gone down each season, from 9.8 per game as a freshman to 8.3 the next season and 6.8 in 2017-18. He played a season-high 22 minutes in a win over Illinois and set a career high with four assists in a non-conference win over UMass-Lowell. Before arriving at UW, Illikainen played his senior season at Brewster Academy, a prep school in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Prior to that, he produced 2,185 points and 1,402 rebounds at Grand Rapids High School.
What’s your nickname? Big Al & Ike.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Channing Tatum.
Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard.
Worst dancer on the team? Owen Hamilton.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : A DNR officer on the TV show “Northwoods Law.”