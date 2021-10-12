 Skip to main content
Alex Ericson — Panthers
Eagles Panthers Football

Former UW wideout Alex Ericson primarily has played on special teams since being elevated to Carolina’s active roster last month, and he had a couple big returns to help the Panthers in their loss against Philadelphia.

Ericson had two kick returns for 57 yards, including one for 39 yards in the first quarter that set up a touchdown drive, and he had three punt returns for 39 yards.

