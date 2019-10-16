It wasn't enough to help the winless Bengals pick up their first victory of the season, but a week after leaving the game following a hard hit, wide receiver Alex Erickson turned in one of his strongest performances of the season as Cincinnati fell to the Ravens 23-17 in Baltimore.
Erickson caught four passes for 47 yards while also adding a 17-yard pickup on the ground.
In five appearances for the 0-6 Bengals, Erickson has 109 yards on 11 receptions, with Sunday's long run accounting for his 17 rushing yards.
Last week, Erickson was forced out of the game with a possible concussion as Cincinnati fell 26-23 at home to the Arizona Cardinals.