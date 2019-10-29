While his biggest catch of the day came with Cincinnati well on its way to an eighth-straight loss to start the season, wide receiver Alex Erickson continued to shine as the Bengals fell at home to the Los Angeles Rams 24-10.
Erickson's big play came with less than a minute left when he had his biggest gain of the season with a 52-yard reception from quarterback Andy Dalton.
Erickson caught 6 of 7 balls thrown his way for a team-high 97 yards (16.2 per catch) as the Bengals fell to 0-8 on the season.
In seven appearances this season, Erickson has caught 25 passes for 343 yards, while also rushing the ball three times for 17 yards.