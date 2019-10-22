Despite a career day from wide receiver Alex Erickson, the Bengals still couldn't win their first game of the season, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Erickson caught eight passes for a game-high 137 receiving yards (17.1 yards per catch), including a 48-yard reception from quarterback Andy Dalton, who threw 14 balls Erickson's way as Cincinnati fell to 0-7.
It was more of a mixed bag rushing the ball for Erickson, who had two carries but only netted -2 yards despite picking up 9 yards on one of the carries.
Regardless of his rushing output, Erickson, who has long made his impact on special teams, drew praise from his Bengals teammates for his play from scrimmage.
“That’s our mentality as a team. Who’s ever number is called, you go with the play,” Bengals running back Giovani Bernard said of Erickson in a piece on Bengals.com. “Obviously Alex is one of those guys that fits that description really well. He doesn’t get a bunch of touches each and every game, but whenever his number is called he makes the play."
Erickson, who also returned a punt 5 yards on Sunday, has a career-high 246 receiving yards through the first seven games of his fourth season.