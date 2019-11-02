Junior forward | 6-8, 217
Lawrenceville, Georgia
Career numbers: 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 64 games, including 20 starts.
Scouting report: Ford was hoping for a breakout sophomore campaign last season, but he was never the same after a preseason injury. A day after scoring a team-high 19 points in a closed scrimmage against Iowa State, Ford injured the lateral meniscus in his left knee and missed three games after undergoing surgery. He averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 31 games off the bench. After shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range as a redshirt freshman, that number dipped to 28.8 percent last season. Based on reports from the summer and preseason, Ford has a chance to be the most improved player on the roster.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Will Smith.
Favorite TV show to binge? Martin.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Kobe King.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Tutto Pasta.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @aleemty2, @aleemty2