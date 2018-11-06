Sophomore forward
6-8, 220
Lawrenceville, Georgia
Career numbers: 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 33 games, including 20 starts.
Scouting report: After redshirting in 2016-17, Ford spent last season as a part-time starter and was the most consistent 3-point shooter among the players in UW’s regular rotation. Ford shot 40.9 percent from beyond the arc (45 of 110) and made four 3-pointers in games against Western Kentucky, Northwestern and Maryland. Ford’s rebound numbers were low for the position he plays, but he added weight in the offseason and should be better equipped to compete against physical players in the paint. UW discovered Ford when its coaches were watching D'Mitrik Trice at IMG Academy in Florida. In one season at IMG in 2015-16, Ford averaged 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. He averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and2.2 blocks the previous seasons at Archer School in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
What’s your nickname? Leem.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Will Smith.
Best singer on the team? Khalil Iverson.
Worst dancer on the team? Taylor Currie.
In 20 years I’ll be … : In the Bahamas, chilling.