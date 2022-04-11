Alec Sosnowskl sr., Middleton

The best returnee for Middleton as far as state finishers go, Sosnowski tied for 21st at Wild Rock with a 10-over 154. He was tied for 30th after an opening 8-over 80 but climbed the leaderboard with a 2-over 74 on the second day. Like Jambor, Sosnowski will be critical in Middleton's quest for a state title. But those two also will have junior Drew Sjowall (tied for 45th at state at 18-over 162) and sophomore Dain Johnson (tied for 83rd at state at 28-over 172) back in a program loaded with depth to help the cause.