Alec Ingold - Raiders

Raiders rookie fullback Alec Ingold didn't have much impact on the field Sunday as Oakland got routed by the Packers 42-24 at Lambeau Field, but his return to Green Bay was a moment to remember.

Ingold, who played at Bay Port High School in Green Bay before joining the Badgers, didn't have any carries in the loss but being able to play an NFL game at Lambeau was a childhood dream come true for the 23-year-old.

"Home always has been and will be about the people," Ingold wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of him wearing a Bay Port jersey before kickoff Sunday. "Thanks for letting a kid live out his dreams today."

