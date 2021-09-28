 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alec Ingold — Raiders
0 Comments

Alec Ingold — Raiders

  • 0
APTOPIX Dolphins Raiders Football

Ingold and the Raiders had to fight through overtime to do it, but they moved to 3-0 to open the year and Ingold scored a touchdown in the win. He caught a pass for 1 yard for his score, fighting through defenders to cross the plane. It was his first score of the year.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How satellites track drastic changes happening to our planet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics